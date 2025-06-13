Collective, collaborative efforts to strengthen protection of civilians, security, and peace in the troubled Central Equatorian region was the key focus of intensive discussions between local authorities and a United Nations peacekeeping team.

The engagements held with County Commissioners from Yei River, Morobo, and Lainya provided a valuable opportunity to discuss how to address the complex challenges facing communities, focusing on shared priorities and cooperation.

"The partnership and collaboration we have with county authorities is critical to ensuring that, as peacekeepers, we can jointly and effectively address the serious issues confronting the communities we serve,” said Njoki Kinyanjui, UNMISS Head of Field Office in Central Equatoria State.

"This collaboration is essential, especially during challenging times, when our communities need more support than ever," said Charles Data, Morobo County Commissioner.

All three counties identified peace, security, justice mechanisms, road connectivity, education and health as their top priorities.

"Road connectivity is fundamental to improving both security and service delivery," stated Emmanuel Taban, Yei River County Commissioner. “This helps us better reach communities and support economic activities that offer alternatives to harmful behaviors.”

The UNMISS team recognized the importance of connecting communities for trade, economic growth, and peacebuilding, citing a project to rebuild the Kendial Bridge in Kandila Boma as an example as well as four quick impact projects underway in the three counties.

Also on the agenda was the need to strengthen justice and rule of law, including traditional court systems as well as formal mechanisms. Commissioners highlighted the need for mobile courts and additional judicial capacity to address pending cases.

A top priority is also to enhance community engagement in peace building, ensuring that communities live peacefully together, and that governance systems are inclusive.

“It is important that peace committees, youth and women’s associations and security agencies work together as partners in peacebuilding,” emphasized Commissioner Taban. "Enhanced support for these groups would enable broader community outreach and participation."

UNMISS reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening peace committees through enhanced mobility support and capacity building initiatives.

As South Sudan continues to progress its transition towards the country’s first democratic elections, UNMISS also encouraged the commissioners to foster an inclusive civic and political space.

"County commissioners play a pivotal role in creating an enabling environment for democratic processes," explained the UNMISS Head of Field Office. "You are closest to the people and essential for ensuring all voices are heard and included."

The meetings also addressed operational challenges, including ensuring UNMISS has unhindered access all areas, particularly conflict hotspots where people are in most need of protection and support.