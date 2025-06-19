The Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute (FSI) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia, in partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), have formally entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance diplomatic training and institutional collaboration. The signing ceremony was held at UNITAR Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, May 13, 2025. The agreement was signed by Amb. Reginald B. Goodridge, Sr. Director General of the Foreign Service Institute, and Ms. Michelle Gyles-McDonnough, United Nations Assistant Secretary General and Executive Director of UNITAR.

In his remarks, Director General Goodridge highlighted the mission of the FSI and outlined several flagship programs of the Institute, including: The foundational academic curriculum for prospective diplomats; A 6-week refresher program for foreign service officers and newly appointed ambassadors designated by the President of Liberia; The 10-month All-Female Diplomatic Training Program, the first of its kind in Africa, aimed at promoting women's leadership in diplomacy. Director General Goodridge further noted that the dialogue leading to this partnership between the FSI and UNITAR was initiated by Mr. Charles Allen, whose efforts were instrumental in establishing this collaboration. He also shared that he is reviewing a number of agreements signed by his predecessors—including those with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Cameroon, Morocco, Guinea and Egypt—with a view to developing a distinctly African framework for diplomacy rooted in inter-African cooperation.

Speaking on behalf of UNITAR, Ms. Michelle Gyles-McDonnough, Assistant UN Secretary General and Executive Director of UNITAR, welcomed the partnership and reaffirmed UNITAR's commitment to a robust and impactful collaboration with the FSI, particularly in co-developing relevant and responsive foreign service training programs tailored to Liberia's needs. Mr. Philippe Aubert, Senior Program Specialist in the Division for Multilateral Diplomacy, presented an overview of UNITAR's offerings, including: An 18-month Master's Program delivered in hybrid and online formats for diplomats; Targeted training linked to the national priorities of host countries; and Various fellowship opportunities, some open to all applicants and others coordinated with academic institutions. He also highlighted UNITAR's long-standing relationships with countries such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and mentioned Qatar's recent proposal to establish a UNITAR Academy. Also forming part of the Liberian delegation were Permanent Representative (Amb.) Paul Wolokollie Tate and Counselor Abraham Kamara, representatives of the Permanent Mission of Liberia to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva. This landmark MOU represents a critical step forward in enhancing the professional development of Liberian diplomats and reaffirms Liberia's commitment to global standards in foreign service training and diplomacy.