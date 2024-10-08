The United Nations in Ethiopia extends its warmest congratulations to H.E. Taye Atske-Selassie on his appointment as President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The United Nations and Ethiopia share a longstanding partnership, working together across various sectors to support the country’s development through locally tailored solutions.

The United Nations takes this opportunity to reaffirm its strong commitment to deepening its cooperation with Ethiopia to support the country’s development priorities and advance the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing President, H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde, for her close cooperation and partnership with the United Nations. Her leadership and dedication have significantly contributed to the progress of our shared goals, and we look forward to building upon this strong foundation with the new Head of State.