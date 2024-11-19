It has been announced that the 23rd Plenary Meetings of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Initiative on Global Value Chains (GVCs), Production Transformation and Development will be co-organized with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), at the ECA Conference Center in Addis Ababa.

This event will bring together participants from OECD members and partners, policy makers, industry leaders and experts to strategize on emerging policy issues, and drivers of economic transformation.

The plenary will open with the remarks from the Director of Regional Integration&Trade Division (RITD) Mr. Stephen Karingi and Director of the OECD Development Centre, Ms. Ragnheiður Elín Árnadóttir.

In 2013, the OECD launched the initiative on GVCs, Production Transformation and Development. It is designed as a global forum for discussion and comparative learning to strengthen cooperation of OECD countries and non-OECD ones in solving problems of globalization, industrialization and leadership within countries’ economies.

The agenda will address critical themes such as Africa’s industrialization ambitions within a shifting global landscape, strategies for de-risking investments to foster growth, promoting sustainability through trade, and exploring industrialization opportunities in critical minerals. Additional focal points will include building resilient, green, and competitive infrastructure, advancing the evolving discourse on least developed and landlocked developing countries, and enhancing preparedness for future pandemics.

The event will conclude with a comprehensive roundtable that will summarize key insights and propose actionable next steps to improve global collaboration on value chains and production transformation in an era marked by rapid technological change, geopolitical shifts, and successive crises and uncertainties.