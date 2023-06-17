The United Nations Children’s Fund – UNICEF condemns the attack on Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese District, the killing of 25 students and abducting unidentified number.

According to media reports, the killings and abductions took place on the night of Friday June 16, 2023, the same day gazetted to commemorate the Day of the African Child.

UNICEF demands the immediate release and safe return of the abducted learners. UNICEF extends its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

“We stand in solidarity with the students, the teaching staff, the school authorities, families of those impact and the people of Uganda in this sad moment,” said Safieldin.

“Schools are a safe place for all learners and must never be attacked. We appeal to all those involved in the Friday attack to respect schools and the rights of every child to learn in safe and protected environment,” he adds.