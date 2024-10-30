VFS Global (www.VFSGlobal.com) are proud to announce that residents of South Africa, travelling to the UK can now book appointments to submit their visa applications through VFS Global’s new state-of-the-art Visa Application Centres located in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Pretoria.

Effective 22 October 2024, customers applying for a UK visa will be directed to VFS Global to book an appointment to complete their visa application. Customers will also have the option to choose additional services designed to make the application process easier.

Commenting on the launch of the new Centres, Mr. Alok Singhal, Head- Sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global, said, “We are excited to embark on this new journey with UK Visas and Immigration here in South Africa. We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with UK Visas and Immigration since 2003 and look forward to now bringing travellers from South Africa our best-in-class services.”

UK visa customers can now choose from a range of optional services offered by VFS Global to provide enhanced comfort and convenience. These include document upload assistance, Prime Time for application submission outside of business hours, SMS notifications, document checking service, and courier return of the passport once a decision has been made.

Customers can also submit their UK visa applications from the comfort and safety of their home, office or any other preferred location with our On Demand Mobile Visa service. VFS Global’s Keep My Passport While Applying service allows customers to keep their passports once their application is submitted and biometrics have been enrolled. Customer will only need to re-submit their passport when a decision is reached.

The services can be booked in advance on https://apo-opa.co/4f4Yw1G or at the Visa Application Centre at the time of the appointment. These services are completely optional and have no bearing on the processing timeline and outcomes of visa applications.

As a partner to the UK Visas and Immigration since 2003, VFS Global offered visa services in 58 countries before the new contract and has now been awarded the contract to provide UK visa services in 142 countries worldwide. In the African region, VFS Global will provide Visa Application Centres for the UK in 31 countries, from October 2024.

UK Visa Application Centres in South Africa Cape Town: 2 Long Street, 9th floor, nr 2 on Long Street, 8001 Port Elizabeth: Greyville House, 3rd Floor, Greyville House Building, Corner of Ring Road, Caper Road&Greyville Road, Greenacres Durban: Glass House, 309 Umhlanga Rocks Drive, Umhlanga Johannesburg: Rivonia Village, 3rd, Cnr Rivonia Boulevard and Mutual Road, Sandton, 2128 Pretoria: The Podium at Menlyn - 4th Floor, 43 Ingersol Rd, Lynnwood Glen, 0081 Website: https://apo-opa.co/4f4Yw1G Business hours: 8 AM to 5 PM (Mon to Fri, except public holidays) Application submission: 9 AM to 4 PM (Mon to Fri, except public holidays) Passport collection: 12 PM to 3 PM (Mon to Fri, except public holidays) Primetime submission and collection: 8 AM to 9 AM&4 PM to 5 PM (Mon to Fri, except public holidays)

About VFS Global:

As the world’s leading outsourcing and technology service specialist, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritizes ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 69 client governments. Operating over 3,400 Application Centres in 153 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 297 million applications since 2001.

Headquartered in Zurich and majority owned through investment funds managed by Blackstone Inc, along with the Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, VFS Global is committed to creating value for all stakeholders and leading in responsible, innovative solutions making government services more effective and efficient.