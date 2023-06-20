UK Visas&Immigration (UKVI) is introducing a new, globally consistent, digital process for applying online for a UK visa and offers customers a safer, more convenient way of paying for visas.

From 20 June 2023, all applications made in Morocco for a UK visa must be paid using an online payment process. Currently, customers have the choice to pay cash at the Visa Application Centre or to use the official UK government website to pay for their visa application.

These changes are being introduced to streamline the payment process and to bring Morocco in line with other key international markets, as the ability to pay for a UK visa in cash becomes an anomaly.

All customers wishing to apply for a UK visa must make an online payment on the official UK government website before submitting their passport and biometrics at their designated Visa Application Centre.

Simon Martin, British High Ambassador to Morocco, said:

"The UK continues to be a popular choice for those wishing to work, study or just visit. In the year ending December 2022, over 19,000 visas were issued to Moroccan nationals, a 65% increase from the previous year. Now is the time to adopt a fully digital approach to visa payments and streamline the payment process for applicants from across the globe."