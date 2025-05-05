The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the targeting of vital civilian facilities and critical infrastructure in Port Sudan and Kassala, denouncing such acts as a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering position in calling for an immediate ceasefire, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The Ministry called on all parties – who continue to demonstrate disregard for the immense suffering endured by the Sudanese people – to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and their commitments under the Jeddah Declaration, and the mechanisms proposed by the Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group.

The Ministry stressed the need to implement immediate steps to protect civilians and facilitate the urgent and unhindered access of essential humanitarian aid through all available means. The UAE calls for an end to the weaponization and politicization of humanitarian aid by the warring parties.

Furthermore, the Ministry underscored the UAE’s firm dedication to supporting all efforts aimed at alleviating the humanitarian crisis and working alongside regional and international partners to restore peace and stability for the people of Sudan.