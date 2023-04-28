His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, sent a letter to His Excellency Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, which included an official invitation to COP28, which will be held in Dubai Expo City this November.

The message was delivered by His Excellency Sultan Ali Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal, in the presence of His Excellency Minister Omar Demba Ba, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Republic of Senegal.

HE President Sall welcomed the invitation, stressing his country's readiness to participate in the upcoming COP28 climate conference with a high-level delegation.

His Excellency President Sall thanked the UAE’s leadership and people for their support for his country and also lauded the efforts of HE Al Harbi during his tenure to strengthen relations between the UAE and the Republic of Senegal in all fields.

In turn, HE Al Harbi affirmed the leadership's keenness to enhance and expand cooperation with the Republic of Senegal and thanked all government agencies in Senegal for the cooperation that contributed to the success of his mission to bolster ties between the two countries