Ambrosia Enters Malian Market

In February 2025, investment fund Ambrosia Investment Holding acquired a 50% stake in Canadian firm Allied Gold’s mining projects in Ethiopia and Mali. As part of the deal, Ambrosia will inject $375 million in working capital to accelerate project development, boosting Ethiopia and Mali’s gold output by 290,000 ounces per annum by mid-2026 and 400,000 ounces per annum by 2028, respectively. Additionally, Ambrosia plans to deploy solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage systems to ensure energy security at the Sadiola mine in Mali by July 2026 as part of the acquisition agreement.

AD Ports Kickstarts Luanda Operations

Logistics firm AD Ports Group started operations at the Luanda Port in January 2025 as part of a $250 million investment plan. With the Luanda Port handling 76% of Angola’s cargo volumes and serving as a crucial trade corridor between international markets and Angola, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, AD Ports’ investment will bolster the region’s mining sector. AD Ports will operate the terminal over the next 20 years. The company could increase investments at the facility to $380 million to meet the growing demand for logistics as Angola’s container volumes are anticipated to increase by 3.3% annually over the next decade.

IHC Bolsters Production at Mopani Mine

International Holding Company boosted ore production at the Mopani Mine in Zambia from 2.2 million tons to 2.8 million tons in January 2025 through its $1.1 billion investment made in March 2024. The mine has also improved copper grade from 1.68% to 2.21% and expanded employment from 10,765 to 12,684 workers.

Emiral Expedites Ghana, Mauritania Projects

Emiral Mining is fast-tracking its iron ore project in Mauritania, with a pre-feasibility study report set for release in Q1, 2025. The company has invested $40 million in exploration since February 2020. Additionally, Emiral Mining is strengthening Ghana’s gold industry through its majority stake in Asante Gold Corporation, the operator of Ghana’s major gold mines such as Bibiani and Chirano. Asante Gold Corporation is undertaking a $522 million expansion program for the Bibiani and Chirano Mines.

Looking Ahead

A number of UAE public and private sector entities are seeking partnership and investment opportunities across various African markets. International Resources Holding signed an agreement with South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation in late 2024 to invest in mining, green energy and logistics projects. Similarly, DP World announced a five-year $3 billion investment plan in mid-2024 to enhance Africa’s logistics infrastructure and facilitate mineral exports to international markets. In Kenya, the UAE Ministry of Investment and Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund ADQ signed agreements in 2024 to invest in the country’s mining sector as part of broader efforts to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The upcoming African Mining Week – taking place October 1-3 in Cape Town - presents an ideal platform for UAE and African stakeholders to strengthen industry cooperation. As the premier event for the African mining industry, African Mining Week fosters collaboration and dealmaking, striving to advance projects and consolidate the continent's position as a global mineral producer. The event takes place under the theme From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa's Mineral Wealth.

