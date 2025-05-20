United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs


The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt and conveyed its sincere condolences over the martyrdom of air force training jet crew during a military exercise.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy.

