The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Abidjan oversaw the distribution of Ramadan food baskets as part of an iftar project under the supervision of His Excellency Ali Yousef Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.
More than 800 food baskets containing basic goods were distributed with the support of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in the Abobo area on the outskirts of the capital Abidjan in the presence of Her Excellency Kandia Camara, Minister of State and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians in the Diaspora of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, who thanked the UAE Government for these supplies during the Holy Month.
His Excellency Al Nuaimi thanked the Emirates Red Crescent Authority for the initiative and said in this regard: "This assistance reflects the values and approach of the UAE leadership in championing cooperation and brotherhood to meet the needs of families in this blessed month."Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.