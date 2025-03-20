The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of South Sudan, along with international participation, led a high-level humanitarian visit to Gorom Refugee Camp in Juba, demonstrating solidarity with displaced communities who fled conflict in neighboring countries, including Sudanese refugees.

The visit was led by His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, alongside senior South Sudanese officials and high-level delegations from several countries, including Her Excellency Birtkuan Ayano, Minister of State of Ethiopia. The visit also included delegations from regional organizations, humanitarian agencies, ambassadors, and members of the diplomatic corps in South Sudan, where they discussed strengthening humanitarian responses and long-term solutions for refugees. Additionally, participants took part in the distribution of food packages to refugees in the camp.

The visit coincided with Zayed Humanitarian Day – celebrated by the UAE on the 19th of Ramadan of each year – which reflects the country’s values of compassion, coexistence, and tolerance. The UAE’s extensive endeavors continue to support and provide relief to people in need. In this regard, the country’s continuous efforts to provide food and relief supplies to countries worldwide consolidate the nation’s position as a global humanitarian leader.

On March 7, 2025, the UAE inaugurated Madhol Field Hospital in the Northern Bahr el Ghazal state of the Republic of South Sudan, which has a 100-bed capacity, and several specialized clinics to treat approximately two million people from the host community, South Sudanese returning from Sudan, and Sudanese refugees.

The hospital aims to address urgent healthcare requirements, especially in areas with limited healthcare services. This hospital is the third healthcare facility built by the UAE to provide medical services to Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries. The facility follows the successful establishment of two field hospitals in Amdjarass and Abéché, Chad that has provided medical care to approximately 90,000 people.

His Excellency said, "Since its founding, humanitarian aid and the protection of civilians, particularly the sick, children, the elderly, and women, have served as the foundation of the UAE's policy and approach that prioritizes civilians’ requirements and fulfills their needs."

Furthermore, His Excellency underscored the UAE’s steadfast and unwavering commitment to support all efforts to address this catastrophic crisis and to work alongside regional and international partners to ensure stability and peace for the Sudanese people.

His Excellency added, “The UAE announced an additional USD 200 million of aid during the High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the People of Sudan, held in Addis Ababa. The conference, the first to be held for Sudan this year, will serve as a catalyst for future conferences that are scheduled to assist the people of Sudan. The pledge made during the conference was not merely an announcement but rather a call to the international community for action and participation.”

His Excellency further highlighted that since the onset of the crisis, the UAE has provided USD 600.4 million to support a humanitarian response. Furthermore, the UAE has provided USD 3.5 billion of humanitarian aid over the past 10 years, dispatched 160 aircraft carrying relief aid, and distributed 12,000 tonnes of food, medical, and relief supplies to the people of Sudan.

His Excellency Mangar Buong Aluong, Deputy Minister of Interior of South Sudan, affirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Sudanese people. The humanitarian high-level visit to Gorom refugee camp in Juba demonstrates the UAE’s keenness to strengthen international cooperation and collaborations to enhance the humanitarian response for refugees and displaced persons, while meeting their essential needs.

H.E. Aluong stated, “We are all aware of the significant challenges facing refugees and displaced persons in South Sudan, who are in urgent need of humanitarian support across all levels, with some cases requiring life-saving medications and treatment. It is extremely unfortunate that many refugees and displaced persons are unable to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan due to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, and insufficient access to humanitarian aid.”

For her part, Her Excellency Birtkuan Ayano, Minister of State of Ethiopia, expressed her gratitude to the UAE and South Sudan for organizing this humanitarian visit, which provided insight into the tragic situation of the refugees and displaced persons during Ramadan.

Her Excellency said, “What we have witnessed is painful, and we must all work together for them and show them empathy. There is nothing more painful than witnessing the elderly, mothers, and children, who have been displaced from their war-torn homes, losing their normal lives through no fault of their own.”

Her Excellency further affirmed the importance of taking into consideration refugees and displaced persons in different areas who are also facing dire circumstances.

H.E. Ayano reiterated her deep gratitude for the opportunity to participate in this initiative, affirming her country’s commitment to continuously work alongside regional and international partners to provide the necessary humanitarian support for all refugees and displaced persons.

Furthermore, Her Excellency expressed her gratitude to the UAE for its sustainable humanitarian support for refugees and displaced persons, and to the government of South Sudan for providing them with refuge. H.E. also underscored her commitment to continuously work to mitigate their situation and provide all possible support.

For his part, His Excellency Monday Semeya, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan, welcomed all delegations to the city of Juba. He expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the UAE for the support provided to the Gorom refugee camp, an initiative demonstrating the importance of reinforcing the values of solidarity, international collaborations, and extending a helping hand to people facing conflicts and urgent crises.

H.E. Semeya emphasized that the crisis in Sudan has caused the displacement of 1.1 million people. This necessitates collaboration to provide assistance for everyone to meet their essential needs, and alleviate their suffering.