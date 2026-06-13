Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of the Permanent Committee for Human Rights in the United Arab Emirates with the Interministerial Delegation for Human Rights of the Kingdom of Morocco, establishing a joint framework to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of human rights.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed from the Moroccan side by Mohamed El Habib Belkouch, Interministerial Delegate for Human Rights of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Her Excellency Al Kaabi said: “The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding reflects the shared commitment of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Morocco to further strengthen cooperation in the field of human rights. It provides an important framework for exchanging expertise and best practices, enhancing institutional capacities, and enriching dialogue on human rights issues.”

The signing reflects the continued development of UAE–Morocco relations across political, economic, media and cultural fields, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, and His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Both the UAE and Morocco have made significant progress in promoting and protecting human rights at the national, regional and international levels. Their active contributions in international fora and within multilateral action reflect a shared commitment to constructive engagement on human rights issues.

The signing ceremony was also attended by His Excellency Al Asri Saeed Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to the Kingdom of Morocco.

Through the Memorandum of Understanding, the two sides look forward to developing cooperation in areas including capacity-building, the exchange of expertise, the dissemination of knowledge, and the promotion of a culture of human rights.