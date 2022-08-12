President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Mahamat Idriss Deby, Transitional Military Council Leader and President of Chad, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 11th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent similar messages to Déby and Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacké on the occasion.