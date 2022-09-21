H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met separately with a number of foreign ministers of countries participating in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

His Highness met Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia; Dr. Fuad Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq; Ilia Darchiashvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia; Naglaa Al-Manqoush, Minister of Foreign Affairsof Libya; Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada; Pekka Haavisto, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland; Vladimir Norov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan; Livia Agosti, State Secretary of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs; and Mohamed Salem Ould Marzouk, Mauritanian Foreign Minister.

During the meetings, the parties reviewed bilateral cooperation and partnership between the UAE and these countries in several sectors, including energy, renewable energy, food security, economic, educational, tourism, investment and culture.

The meetings reviewed bilateral relations and strategic partnerships in all sectors, including economic, investment, financial, renewable energy, food security, cultural, educational and tourism, between the UAE and these countries.

The meetings also reviewed the global efforts made to combat climate, especially with the UAE hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023.

The Ministers also discussed several issues on the agenda of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and exchanged views on regional and international developments.

In a related context, the UAE Foreign Minister met with David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP).

Sheikh Abdullah and Beasley discussed joint cooperation between the UAE and the World Food Programme as part of the country's commitment to multilateral action in the face of emergency humanitarian crises and working to Provide the necessary support to the most affected communities.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; and Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, and Ambassador Mohamed Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations.