A strong slate of high-impact wells is expected to be drilled in Africa in 2024 and 2025, 70% of which will be in frontier and emerging basins. Africa dominates global high-impact well drilling this year, with 13 of the 36 anticipated wells set to be drilled across the continent. Representing one of the final frontiers for oil and gas exploration, a number of countries are also progressing with seismic data acquisition, with geological campaigns aimed at supporting new investment in undeveloped basins.

Amid this rise in exploratory drilling, companies such as management and consulting firm Unite Oil&Gas International Consulting (UOGI) offer expert-driven solutions for reservoir management, geosciences, engineering and field development. Yachtze Luchin, CEO and President at UOGI, will deliver a technical presentation during the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference – taking place November 4-8 in Cape Town. The event unites companies from across the global and African energy sector, fostering partnerships and driving deal-signing.

As an international consulting firm, UOGI supports companies ranging from IOCs to independents to start-ups by providing support in project execution, field operations, reservoir management, engineering, corporate strategy and more. With a mission to become a beacon of innovation and expertise in the global energy landscape, UOGI supports clients in navigating the complexities of the oil and gas industry. These solutions will not only support exploration projects and field development across the continent but drive operational efficiency in both mature and emerging markets.

UOGI’s goal is to support production growth in African oil and gas projects. In May 2024, the company partnered with the Republic of the Congo’s national oil company Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC) to optimize and production and develop fields across the country. UOGI will provide technical assistance services for the development of the Kouakouala field while supporting exploration, evaluation and development at the Nanga I and Mayombe fields.

Meanwhile, to support corporate decision making across companies active in the oil and gas industry, UOGI partnered with decision support services company Decision Frameworks in May 2024 to bring greater access to best-in-class decision making services and software across sub-Saharan Africa. The partnership integrates UOGI’s E-4 Process with Decision Frameworks Decision Quality Platform, supporting development and alignment across the project lifecycle.

Beyond these partnerships, UOGI offers a diverse range of services. The company offers a comprehensive suite of engineering services, all of which are designed to optimize asset performance, enhance operational efficiency and mitigate risk throughout the project lifecycle. Services include drilling, fracking stimulation, concept selection, FEED, procurement management, wells and abandonment services, and much more. Additionally, the company’s geoscience expertise spans the entire exploration and production lifecycle. Services include wildcat exploration, appraisal and geologic planning, regional geologic interpretations, subsurface mapping and more. For African countries, this expertise will be integral as companies pursue new discoveries, the fast-tracked development of fields and the maximization of producing assets.

“To make energy poverty history by 2030, Africa needs to significantly increase investment in exploration and field development. There is a wealth of opportunities available to not only unlock new finds in proven basins but maximize output at already-producing fields. Through its range of consulting and management services, UOGI aims to support exploration and production in Africa,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Luchin’s technical presentation during AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 will advance the understanding of Africa’s exploration agenda. Insight will be provided into innovative solutions to fast-track field development, methods of improving reservoir management and opportunities for companies in diverse basins continent-wide. Additionally, Luchin will engage with a suite of companies and governments, all of whom will connect in Cape Town to sign deals.