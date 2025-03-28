Canon Europe (www.Canon-CNA.com) today announces the RF 20mm F1.4L VCM (https://apo-opa.co/4j7i4nQ), an ultra-wide angle addition to its innovative RF hybrid prime lens range [1], designed to adapt to the evolving needs of professionals working in video and stills. A full-frame 20mm focal length and impressive low-light performance delivered by the fast f/1.4 aperture enable users to expand their creative storytelling capabilities.

With a dramatic 94° angle of view (diagonally measured) and minimum focusing distance of just 0.2 metres, the RF 20mm F1.4L VCM enables scenes to be framed in dynamic and original ways. Exceptional image quality is achieved across the frame thanks to an advanced optical design that includes Aspheric, Super UD (ultra-low dispersion) and BR (Blue Spectrum Refractive) elements, plus an 11-blade aperture for cinematic bokeh and highlights.

A perfect partner for capturing establishing shots and wide vistas, from landscapes to architecture and interiors, the RF 20mm F1.4L VCM provides L-series precision in all conditions. Its versatile all-in-one construction lets users switch effortlessly between video and still images, with an Iris Ring [2] providing smooth, click-free adjustments of the aperture in 1/32 steps between stops while filming and a powerful VCM [3] motor delivering near-silent autofocus with minimal focus breathing.

Despite its shorter focal length, the RF 20mm F1.4L VCM shares a consistent design with the other Canon RF F1.4L hybrid prime lenses. The uniform size and aperture, filter diameter and colour balance allow this ultra-wide angle lens to be used interchangeably with the rest of the range for a smoother shooting and post-production workflow.

Key features of the RF 20mm F1.4L VCM (https://apo-opa.co/4j7i4nQ):

Ultra-wide 20mm focal length with an ultra-wide f/1.4 maximum aperture

Superior sharpness and image quality thanks to two aspheric lenses, one Super UD lens, two UD lenses and one BR lens, plus ASC, SWC and Super Spectra coatings

Iris Ring [2], Control Ring and Lens Control button for intuitive manual control

11-blade circular aperture offering cinematic bokeh and highlights

Voice Coil Motor [3] for rapid, accurate and near silent autofocus

Durable L-series build quality with weather resistance [4]

67mm screw-in filter thread, rear gel filter holder

Compact and lightweight at 519g, measuring 76.5mm (W) x 99.3mm (L)

For more information about the new RF 20mm F1.4L VCM and the full Canon hybrid lens range, please visit: https://apo-opa.co/3RtdIvi

Footnotes: [1] The Canon RF 20mm F1.4L VCM widens the overall coverage and versatility of the range, which already includes the RF 24mm F1.4L VCM, RF 35mm F1.4L VCM and RF 50mm F1.4L VCM as well as the RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM Z and the RF 24-105mm F2.8L IS USM Z. [2] Iris ring is inactive for controlling aperture in still photo shooting when using the lens with EOS R System cameras released before May 2024. [3] Important: The Voice Coil Motor (VCM) in the RF 20mm F1.4L VCM emits a low-level magnetic field. While generally safe to use, we advise consulting your doctor if you have a pacemaker or any other medical device to address any concerns. When the lens is not connected to the camera or when the camera is off may cause internal noise from the lens’s components. This is normal and not a malfunction. Minor movements during transportation do not affect performance. [4] Lenses with dust/moisture resistance are fitted with a rubber ring on the lens mount which may cause slight abrasion of the camera mount. This in no way affects either the lens or camera performance.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/4hUuuyz) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com