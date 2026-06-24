The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, held a strategic retreat from June 21st to 25th, 2026, in Istanbul, Turkiye, focusing on advancing Uganda’s trade and investment opportunities in the Gulf and Middle East regions.

Under the theme “Unlocking Uganda’s Trade and Investment Potential from the Interventions of Economic and Commercial Diplomacy (ECD),” the retreat gathered Uganda Missions from Riyadh, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ankara to review their ECD activities, evaluate performance, and align efforts with national economic goals for the fiscal year 2026/27.

Ambassador Henry Mayega, Head of the International Economic Cooperation Department, officially opened the retreat, highlighting the increased funding and support from the Ministry of Finance over the past two financial years, recognizing the vital role of the Ministry and Missions in Uganda’s socio-economic transformation. “Missions have received improved funding and are therefore encouraged to prioritise achievable targets and focus on activities with measurable and tangible outcomes,” Mayega emphasized.

Ambassador Richard Kabonero, Head of the newly established Economic and Commercial Diplomacy Hub, outlined efforts to address challenges such as coordination gaps, limited stakeholder engagement, and insufficient trade information. He stressed the importance of effective reporting mechanisms and alignment with Uganda’s Ten-fold Growth Agenda, the Fourth National

Development Plan, and Vision 2040 to maximize the impact on tourism, trade, investment, and economic growth. The retreat also featured a strategic perspective presentation on the Middle East by Mr. Joseph Enyimu, Commissioner for Economic Policy Development and Research at the Ministry of Finance, enhancing focus and alignment for the missions. Kabonero noted, “We are building the capacity of our diplomats and stakeholders and providing feedback on Half-Term Performance for FY 2025/26 and Work Plans for 2026/27 to the Ministry of Finance.” Uganda’s Ambassador to Türkiye, H.E. Nusura Tiperu, who hosted the retreat in Istanbul, praised the strong collaboration between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance in advancing Uganda’s economic development agenda. She underscored Istanbul’s strategic importance as a global trade hub connecting Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, making it an ideal location for reviewing progress and fostering cooperation among Uganda’s missions.

This retreat concluded a series of regional reviews conducted earlier in the year for Uganda’s missions in Africa, Asia and the Pacific, and Europe and the Americas, marking a comprehensive effort to strengthen Uganda’s economic diplomacy worldwide.