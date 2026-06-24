As Uganda accelerates its Ten-Fold Growth Strategy aimed at expanding its economy from $59.3 billion to $500 billion by 2040, the African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 conference will serve as a key platform to connect the country’s mining sector with global capital and technical partners.

AMW 2026 - scheduled for October 14-16 in Cape Town - will feature a dedicated Uganda Country Spotlight, showcasing emerging investment opportunities across the mining value chain as well as ongoing regulatory reforms designed to improve the country’s investment climate.

AMW comes as a critical time for Uganda as the country advances its Mining and Minerals (Amendment) Bill 2026 to improve investor protections, licensing efficiency, local content participation and the mining sector’s contribution to GDP. The country spotlight offers a platform for Ugandan authorities to pitch global investors on streamlined licensing, new incentives and emerging investment prospects.

Uganda is also finalizing preparations for its 2026/2027 oil and mineral exploration licensing round, designed to unlock new greenfield opportunities across the critical mineral sector. AMW will highlight emerging investment opportunities in cobalt, copper, iron ore, graphite, and rare earths as Uganda prioritizes critical minerals to achieve 8% annual economic growth through 2030.

In the gold sector, Uganda is advancing formalization and industrialization initiatives, integrating artisanal and small-scale miners (ASGM) – who account for 90% of gold production - into the formal economy. The launch of three-year Domestic Gold Purchase Program and the commissioning of the Wagagai Gold Project and refinery reinforces Uganda’s strategy to boost local value addition and strengthen its gold industry ecosystem.

The Uganda Country Spotlight at AMW 2026 will convene regulators, project developers, mining companies, financiers and global service providers to shape the future trajectory of Uganda’s mining sector.