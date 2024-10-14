The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Regional Office for Africa is pleased to announce Racheal Musiimenta as the winner of the 2024 Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Art Competition. A second-year student at Makerere University pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Land Surveying and Geomatics, Racheal is involved in environmental conservation and actively developing her skills in geospatial technology.

Her artwork, "Chords of Hope," draws inspiration from the tragic Kitezi landfill collapse in Uganda. The piece powerfully symbolizes the ignorance surrounding waste management while highlighting education as a powerful tool for fostering resilience. Racheal’s passion for exploring Uganda’s diverse landscapes has fuelled her commitment to preserving Uganda’s rich ecological heritage, a theme central to her winning piece.

As her reward, Racheal will attend the 9th Africa Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (AfRP-9) in Windhoek, Namibia, from October 21-24, 2024. Sponsored by UNDRR, this opportunity will allow her to showcase her artwork. She will also be able to engage with key DRR stakeholders and witness crucial discussions to assess the progress of the Sendai Framework in Africa.

The competition, held in celebration of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, attracted over 250 entries from across Africa. This year’s theme, 'Empowering the Next Generation for a Resilient Future,' and the enthusiastic response it received highlights the pivotal role of young people in shaping a sustainable and resilient future for all."