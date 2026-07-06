The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has expressed confidence that the 12th Parliament has the potential to become the best in Uganda's history, citing the calibre, commitment and readiness of the newly elected legislators.

Closing the five-day induction programme for Members of the 12th Parliament at Speke Resort Munyonyo on Saturday, 05 July 2026, Tayebwa said the quality of debate, curiosity and willingness to learn displayed by the Members had convinced him that the House is poised to make history.

"I have been following the induction programme. I must tell you, I think you are going to make the best Parliament that we have ever had. You have the capacity. I have read through the CVs of the Members we have and compared them with those of past Parliaments. I have heard the questions that you have been asking and engaged with many of you. I see how you are ready to learn, to ask difficult questions, you are also ready to follow your clear mandate," Tayebwa said.

Tayebwa urged MPs to distinguish themselves by ensuring that government programmes translate into better service delivery in their constituencies, saying this would strengthen both public confidence in Parliament and government.

He encouraged legislators to closely monitor the utilisation of public funds allocated to local governments for roads, water and wealth creation programmes, instead of leaving implementation entirely to technical officers.

"My district Mitooma was receiving over Shs300 million. The President directed, Parliament supported and Shs1 billion was added, but I have not heard people saying the budget has improved when it was tripled," Tayebwa said.

He added, "Let us use government programmes to deliver services. Go to the districts and ask where the money for roads is. Ask why boreholes are not repaired when every district receives money for water. If you use government programmes to deliver services, people will feel that you care for them”.



Reflecting on the performance of the 11th Parliament, Tayebwa commended its achievements in legislation, appropriation and oversight, but called for stronger participation by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Members in accountability processes.

"The oversight committees are led by the Opposition but the majority of the members are NRM. The hard questions should be asked by all people," he said.

He tasked the Prime Minister and Government Chief Whip to ensure that ministers involve area Members of Parliament whenever implementing government programmes in constituencies.

"There is no minister who should visit a constituency without informing the area MP. There is no government programme that should be taken to the constituency without involving MPs because that money is appropriated by Parliament," Tayebwa said.

The Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige, implored the new legislators to prioritise their health and family life despite the demanding nature of parliamentary work.

"When they say you can gain the whole world and lose your life, it means you can gain the title of Member of Parliament but at the end of 10 years you have no home and no family," Mwesige said.

Drawing from his experience as a former Minister of Local Government, Mwesige revealed that the pressures of public office once resulted in a brain tumour, from which he later recovered.

Mwesige made remarks during a health and wellness session facilitated by the State Minister for Primary Health Care, Hon. Charles Ayume, who acknowledged the demanding schedules of public leaders.

"Ever since I became a State Minister, I mostly eat in the morning and the second meal is in the evening because you are moving from one meeting to another," Ayume said.

Ayume informed Members that the government-funded Heart Hospital in Naguru is expected to be completed by June 2027, a development expected to reduce referrals to the Uganda Heart Institute at Mulago.

The week-long induction programme brought together experts and seasoned leaders who equipped Members with knowledge on legislation, oversight, budgeting, ethics, leadership and other technical aspects.