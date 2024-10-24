The Uganda Women’s Movement, an organisation which brings together women advocacy groups, on Wednesday, 23 October 2024 called on Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, who asked the group to focus on the plight of rural women.

The Speaker announced a Shs100 million pledge towards the construction of the Imara Women’s Centre, a brainchild of the Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE), and said women leaders in the country need to show solidarity to one another.

Speaker Among said the main agenda should be that of uplifting the most disadvantaged, rural women in the countryside.

“Let us reach out to the local women at the grassroots and see how they live with a view to improve their conditions. What does the movement do for local women, the rural girl child to encourage and support them to one day become like you?” she said.

Led by Ms Isabella Akiteng, the women leaders from various organisations acknowledged the Speaker’s efforts in improving the livelihoods of women and girls in Bukedea and across the country, mainly through provision of education scholarships to the most deserving.

“We want to celebrate your achievements; we have observed your resilience, and we are here to stand with you. We celebrate your efforts in girl child education, the work you are doing in Bukedea, and also in provision of subidised healthcare to rural women,” said Ms Akiteng.

Ms Patricia Munabi, the Executive Director of FOWODE said the women movement recognises Speaker Among’s work and that it stands ready to support her whenever required.

She introduced the Imara Women’s Centre project to the Speaker saying it is meant to generate income to support women causes.

“The Imara Women’s Centre’s aim is to make a contribution to sustain the work that we do as the women’s movement; we thought about the centre as an enterprise to generate income,” she said.

Among said women leaders should stand in solidarity and support women in leadership to navigate the unique challenges they face.

“Let us work together and be each other’s keepers while we are in these positions; I want a women’s movement which protects our cultures and values; I pledge my full support to all your initiatives,” she said.

Former Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Winfred Kiiza, was also in attendance.