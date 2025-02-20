Parliament has amended its rules of procedure to provide for election of the four backbench commissioners dropping the current system of selection by parties.

The House Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline, which reviewed the current rules and provided suggested amendments, said this would “give MPs greater control over the election of commissioners, reducing the influence of political parties in the selection process.”

The Chairperson of the Committee on Rules, Hon. Abdu Katuntu, said that MPs should be able to choose their representatives instead of having them appointed by party leaders.

“When we put this process, it’s for the members to have a say in choosing their representative backbenchers, since the Executive is ably catered for,” he said.

These amendments were considered and approved during the plenary session on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

Currently, the backbench commissioners are appointed based on a ratio of three to one, with three positions allocated to the ruling party and one to the opposition.

The new rules introduce a structured process for electing commissioners. The Clerk to Parliament will notify MPs about the nomination date within two days of the first sitting of a new Parliament or at least 14 days before the current commissioners’ term ends. Under the changes, the government side will nominate six candidates, while the opposition will nominate three – all of whom will be presented to Parliament for the vote.

The changes sparked debate, with some MPs arguing they could be unfair.

Kampala Central MP, Hon. Mohammed Nsereko criticised the move, saying, “If we are talking about the commission, let us leave it to everyone to present their credentials to be selected to the commission, since we all come here to represent the people.”

He added, “We should not disenfranchise certain people in this House in the name of raising the autocracy of parties in this House.”

Butambala County Representative, Hon. Muwanga Kivumbi also questioned the assumption that Parliament’s majority will always be stable. “We could get a hung Parliament, where literally the difference between the government side and the opposition is too slim, or even if it is fifty-fifty, where will you get the numbers of six?” he said.

Attorney General, Hon. Jackson Kafuzi defended the changes, arguing that the rules ensure that the majority side gets more representation. “The rules together with the law provide for the bigger number to take more numbers of the commission and for the simple reason of budgeting and welfare,” he said.

The Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi suggested allowing both sides to nominate more candidates instead of being restricted to six. “Let the government side and the opposition side do the same because when you say that all must be voted, it disenfranchises the side that these people are seeking to represent,” he argued.

He also proposed that each side elects its own representatives instead of the entire House voting on them.

Additionally, four new committees were created, including the Committee on Subsidiary Legislation. Three existing sectoral committees were split into two each; the Natural Resources Committee was divided into Water and Environment, and Energy, Minerals, and Petroleum; the Physical Infrastructure Committee was split into Works and Transport, and Lands, Housing, and Urban Development; and the Trade, Tourism, and Industry Committee was also separated into two.