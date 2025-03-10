A delegation from the Forum of Parliamentarians in the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (PF-ICGLR) is in Uganda as part of a fact-finding mission on peace and security in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia and President of PF-ICGLR, Rt. Hon. Nelly Mutti Butete will also meet President Yoweri Museveni.

Welcoming the delegation to Uganda, Speaker, Anita Among on Monday, 10 March 2025 at Parliament commended them for their commitment to regional peace and reaffirmed Uganda’s support for African-led solutions to the continent’s challenges.

“As Africans, we have always agreed that African problems can only be solved locally. This pursuit that you are doing, moving from one country to another, meeting heads of state to find the best way to achieve peace, is a very good initiative and I applaud you and your team for that,” she said.

Among also reiterated Uganda’s commitment to regional peace, stating that peace in the DRC is crucial for stability in the Great Lakes Region.

“Problem-solving is why they are here. We want to see how best peace can be created in the DRC and that peace can only be achieved with our heads of state and with us as Africans. It begins with us,” she said.

Among also highlighted Uganda’s active participation in the forum noting that the country remains up to date on its financial obligations.

Butete outlined the objectives of the visit, emphasising the importance of regional leadership in resolving conflicts.

“This is the fourth phase on issues relating to peace and security in the Eastern DRC,” she said adding that, ’without peace, we cannot interact, and even regional integration cannot prosper. Peace is a precursor to development’.

She underscored the need for African nations to take charge of their security concerns, avoiding external intervention where possible.

“We don’t want to invite strangers to come and intervene in our affairs when we have responsible leaders in our presence who can take charge and guide citizens to ensure peace and stability in the region,” Butete stated.

The delegation’s findings will be presented to the PF-ICGLR plenary in April before being escalated to higher levels for further discussion.

Butete, who is concluding her term as President of the forum emphasised the importance of tangible progress before the leadership transition to Angola.

Uganda remains a key player in regional peace and security efforts, advocating for home-grown solutions to Africa’s challenges.