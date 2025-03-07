Government has unveiled a pilot programme to introduce electric vehicles for police patrols as part of efforts to combat climate change.

The initiative was announced by the State Minister for Water and Environment, Hon. Beatrice Anywar, while responding to MPs’ concerns during the plenary sitting chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa on Thursday 6 March 2025.

During the previous day’s sitting, the Chairperson of the Committee on Climate Change, Hon. Lawrence Songa, had warned of impending heavy rains and floods linked to the current heatwave. He urged the government to adopt proactive disaster preparedness and mitigation strategies.

“This heat wave affects health, agriculture and the economy. Increased evaporation from Lake Victoria will likely cause heavy rainfall and flooding. We must focus on preparedness rather than reactive relief efforts,” he cautioned.

He also criticized the country’s inefficient transport system, stating, “Our traffic jams generate excessive heat, increasing emissions. We burn too much fuel and waste money on vehicle maintenance.”

Shadow Minister for Environment, Hon. Christine Kaaya, (NUP, Kiboga District Woman), emphasized the need for a comprehensive government response.

“Extreme weather patterns are driven by both local activities and global environmental mismanagement. How do we measure our contributions to adaptation and mitigation?” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the Leader of the Opposition, Kalungu West MP, Hon. Joseph Ssewungu, called for stronger policies against deforestation and incentives for alternative energy sources.

“Ugandans can use gas, but its high cost remains a barrier. The government should reduce taxes on alternative energy sources to encourage adoption,” he said.

Minister Anywar acknowledged the severe impact of climate change, stating that the transition to electric patrol vehicles would begin with the Uganda Police Force.

“During last Monday’s Cabinet meeting, we resolved to start with the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Our police officers, who travel frequently, will be the first to receive electric motorcycles and vehicles,” she said.

The Ministry of Environment predicts that the ongoing heat wave will subside by mid-March, bringing cooler temperatures and rainfall.

Anywar attributed the extreme conditions to seasonal dry weather, the sun’s position near the equator, a tropical cyclone in the Indian Ocean, and the urban heat island effect.

She reassured MPs that costs would decline once Uganda begins oil and gas production in the Albertine region.

“The government has already subsidized 40 percent of gas cylinder costs. This reduction is in place to make gas more accessible,” she said.