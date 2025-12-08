Parliament of Uganda teams delivered a dominant display at the ongoing EAC inter - Parliamentary Games, securing emphatic victories across volleyball, netball and basketball on Sunday, 7 December 2025.

At the MTN Arena Lugogo, Uganda’s volleyball sides won their opening matches in straight sets.

The women’s team, captained by Hon. Helen Nakimuli, cruised past Rwanda (25 - 15, 25 - 20 and 25 – 06), while the men, led by Hon. Gaffa Mbwatekamwa, overpowered EALA 25 - 07, 25 - 12 and 25 - 06. Both teams now prepare to face Kenya.

In netball, Uganda humbled Kenya 72 - 12 with standout performances from Hon. Juliet Kakande and captain Hon. Sarah Netalisire, whose sharp shooting and coordination kept Uganda firmly in control. The team meets Burundi next.

Uganda’s women basketballers also outclassed Kenya 40 - 20 at Lugogo Indoor Arena, winning all four quarters through superior teamwork and defense. Team Captain, Hon. Suzan Amero, led with 16 points and 8 rebounds, supported by strong outings from Hon. Connie Galiwango, Hon. Hellen Nakimuli and Hon. Stella Atyang.

Galiwango credited the win to the team’s dedication and the vibrant atmosphere in Lugogo.

“Our domination was not a coincidence. We have been training hard, and playing at home with our incredible fans behind us absolutely helped us control the game,” she said after the final buzzer.

With commanding wins across disciplines, Uganda’s Parliament teams have made a powerful statement as they begin their title defenses in the regional tournament.

The 15th EAC inter - Parliamentary Games are being held at various venues for the next two weeks.