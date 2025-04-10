The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has dismissed allegations that Members of Parliament received Shs100 million for supporting the passing of the Coffee Bill.

Tayebwa who chaired the sitting of the House on Wednesday, 09 April 2025 made the response after Butambala County Member of Parliament. Hon. Muwanga Kivumbi demanded an explanation from the leadership of Parliament on the allegations.

“The print media is awash with claims that each MP is receiving Shs100 million from the President. As head of this institution, I expected you to address the issue,” Muwanga Kivumbi said.

The Deputy Speaker said that Parliament is accountable for what is officially budgeted, appropriated and spent through formal processes.

“I will not sit here and legitimise street talk. I have not received any coin nor have I received any call from anyone who has my money. If you know you have my money, please should bring it,” Tayebwa said.

He cautioned MPs against using unverified claims to tarnish the image of Parliament.

“If you have dealings outside the institution, don’t drag the House into it. We never approved any budget line labeled as a donation from the President to MPs. Smearing your colleagues to appear clean only brings collective disgrace,” he added.

Tayebwa also encouraged any MP with credible evidence to report the matter formally.

“Write to the head of the institution so it can be investigated using the appropriate mechanisms,” he said.

The Government Chief Whip, Hon. Denis Hamison Obua dismissed the claims saying MPs are paid through a statutory process.

The Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi took to social media and alleged that MPs from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and a few opposition lawmakers had received the money for allegedly supporting the recently passed Coffee Bill.

Ssenyonyi also alleged that the money was paid for support to the anticipated amendment of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Act.