To restore professionalism and discipline in managing Uganda’s workforce, Members of Parliament have endorsed tough penalties against unqualified and unlicensed human resource (HR) practitioners.

The proposals are among many others contained in the Human Resource Management Professionals Bill, 2025, introduced by Workers’ MP, Hon. Margaret Rwabushaija.

The Private Member’s Bill seeks to regulate the HR profession through strict registration, licensing, and disciplinary measures.

Practicing HR without a valid practicing certificate is also a criminal offence and punishable by a fine of up to Shs10 million or six months in prison. Those who forge documents or pretend to be registered HR professionals will face even heavier penalties up to Shs 20 million or two years in jail.

Lawmakers said these tough measures are necessary to eliminate unqualified people who have damaged the reputation of the profession.

“Last week, we lost a mother because she went to a fake doctor. Today, I read of another mother who has died at the hands of an unqualified doctor. Even in HR, we have fake practitioners who have no clue about managing people. This Bill is going to save organisations from such quacks,” said Hon. Rwabushaija.

She made these remarks during a joint meeting between the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Hon. Esther Anyakun, and MPs from the Committees on Gender, Labour and Social Development and Public Service and Local Government, on Tuesday, 07 October 2025.

The Bill provides that practicing certificates will expire every December 31, and renewal must be done at least two months before expiry. However, some MPs felt that this timeframe could be too limiting for some professionals.

“The two-month renewal period could limit many individuals. What happens if one fails to renew within that timeframe? Should we leave the window open or expand it? We must consider its practical implications,” said Hon. Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, Chairperson of the Committee on Public Service and Local Government.

Wakiso District Woman MP, Hon. Ethel Naluyima, welcomed the Bill but questioned whether it caters for all categories of workers, especially those in small businesses and informal sectors.

“Given all the labour laws already in place, should we not consolidate them into one comprehensive framework? Many small enterprises rely on diploma holders managing dozens of staff. What happens to them if this Bill restricts practice to degree holders?” she asked.

In her response the minister defended the strict standards, saying renewal timelines and qualifications are necessary to preserve professional integrity.

“For you to be called a professional HR person, there must be a practical limit. Renewal should take place before expiry. This Bill inspires young people to aim for higher HR standards, just like in medicine or law,” she said.

The Bill also seeks to establish the Human Resource Management Professionals Society to regulate the profession, issue licences, and enforce a code of conduct. It further protects HR professionals from employer victimisation and sets up disciplinary mechanisms for cases of misconduct.