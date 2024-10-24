The Committee on Public Accounts (Local Government) has questioned the motive behind excess release of budgets to districts saying that this has contributed to low absorption of funds.

This was contained in the committee’s report on the report of the Auditor General for the Financial Year 2022/2023 on 37 district local governments, three cities, six divisions and 10 municipal councils.

The report was presented by Committee Chairperson, Hon. Gilbert Olanya on Wednesday, 23 October 2024.

“Investigations should be carried out to find out why the Ministry of Finance releases over and above what was requested,” Olanya said.

He cited Butambala District that requested for Shs1 billion for wages but Shs5.5 billion was released as was in Kitgum District that received a supplementary of Shs2 billion that was not requested for.

The committee further observed that whereas some districts received excess budgets, some districts continue to grapple with late releases of funds which has greatly affected service delivery.

“Several entities informed the committee that funds were released at the last quarter of the financial year,” said Olanya.

Tororo District Woman Representative, Hon. Sarah Opendi said that it is unfair for the Ministry of Finance to over budget for other entities while others have shortages.

“The ministry is starving other entities and yet at the same time releasing funds that cannot be utilised. I hope this can be corrected,” she said.