Twenty young Ugandan entrepreneurs, including five women-led agribusinesses, are presenting their innovative products and sustainable solutions during the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) International Trade Fair in Kampala at two dedicated booths with live demonstrations.

These small businesses, representing startups and agribusinesses from across various sectors such as technology and cosmetics, are part of the Youth Startup Academy Uganda (YSAU) and the Strengthening Agribusiness Resilience and Competitiveness (STAR) project, both implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC), a United Nations agency, and funded by the Republic of Korea.

The biggest trade event in Uganda with over 1,000 exhibitors from dozens of countries and thousands of daily visitors and running this year from 3 to 10 October, serves as an ideal platform for businesses to connect with potential investors, mentors, and partners from across the regions.

H.E. Sung-soo Park, the Korean Ambassador to Uganda was impressed by the youth’s ingenuity and determination and interacted with each startup by offering words of inspiration and wisdom, underscoring their potential for international markets.

The businesses’ participation emphasizes mentorship, funding, and access to resources for empowering young entrepreneurs and guiding them towards sustainable success. YSAU and STAR are dedicated to enhancing the institutional support for Ugandan small businesses and producers, strengthening the nation's entrepreneurial spirit.