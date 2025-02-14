Legislators have raised concern over irregularities and alleged misconduct in the ongoing general update of the National Voters Register ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The update exercise, conducted in accordance with Article 61(1)(e) of the Constitution and Section 20 of the Electoral Commission Act (Cap 176), began on Monday, January 20, 2025, and was initially scheduled to end on February 10, 2025.

The exercise aims to register Ugandan citizens aged 18 and above who are not yet voters; facilitate registered voters wishing to transfer their voting locations; verify and confirm the accuracy of voters’ particulars on the register, and allow students previously registered by the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) to update their details if they have since turned 18.

However, following field assessments, stakeholder appeals, and other considerations, the Electoral Commission (EC) extended the process by seven days, to Monday, 17, February 2025.

During a plenary session on Thursday,13 February 2025, chaired by Speaker Anita Among, MPs highlighted several issues, including intimidation, partisan behaviour by local council officials and security personnel, and extortion.

Hon. Henry Maurice Kibalya, MP for Bugabula County South, criticised the lack of sufficient technical personnel and faulty registration machines.

“The EC has deployed only one personnel per sub-county to handle registration. In my sub-county, these individuals impose their own schedule on residents. If people miss them on a specific day, they lose their chance to register,” he said.

Hon. Hanifa Nabukeera, the Woman MP for Mukono District, complained of the late arrival and early departure of EC officials. “The officers show up after 10:00 a.m. and leave by 1:00 p.m. This leaves many people unable to register,” Nabukeera said.

More members also raised concerns about extortion and partisan behaviour by security personnel and local officials.

Hon. Jonathan Ebwalu, the MP for Soroti City West, accused a Gombolola Internal Security Officer (GISO) of asking for bribes and screening voters based on their political affiliations.

“There is a GISO in Soroti West Division, Oruma Joseph, who demands money to stamp forms. He also asks which candidate people support before signing their forms,” Ebwalu revealed.

Hon. Allan Mayanja, MP for Nakaseke Central, highlighted cases of EC officials extorting money under the pretext of covering electricity costs for registration kits.

“These officers claim government is not paying for electricity, so they charge citizens to power the devices,” Mayanja alleged.

Hon. Asha Kabanda, Woman MP for Butambala District, admitted being a victim of extortion herself. “I have personally paid money to facilitate registration. Time is running out, and citizens are being tossed around to look for money. Some local council officials and security personnel collude to extort funds with impunity and arrogance,” she said.

Kabanda also accused officials of discriminating against voters based on perceived political affiliations. “They collect forms in bulk from people who pay them but refuse to assist those they believe will vote against their preferred candidates,” she revealed.

Hon. Nathan Twesigye, the MP for Kashari County, criticised the EC for failing to provide adequate equipment.

“Since 2010, the EC has sent one computer per parish for registration. This time, they have sent only one computer per sub-county, and even those are defective,” he said.

He further questioned the independence of the EC. “According to Article 62 of the Constitution, the EC is supposed to be independent. However, I have learned that the computers being used are borrowed from NIRA. How can an independent commission rely on borrowed equipment?”

Speaker Among pledged to inform the EC Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, about the issues for prompt resolution. “Let us not just lament - where there is criminality, action must be taken,” she added.