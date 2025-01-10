The demise of former Kawempe Division North Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Muhammad Ssegirinya, has re-awakened a call from lawmakers for respect of the rule of law, including the right to fair hearing.

Ssegirinya died on Thursday, 09 January 2025 in Lubaga hospital after battling a long illness.

Parliament passed a motion for a resolution of Parliament to pay tribute to the fallen lawmaker during plenary sitting on Friday, 10 January 2025.

Seconding the motion, the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi, condemned the manner in which Ssegirinya’s case, wherein the fallen MP was accused of terrorism, murder and attempted murder in 2021 was handled.

Ssenyonyi said that the prolonged incarceration of Ssegirinya without trial and denial of bail, despite the fallen MP having a pre-existing medical condition was unconstitutional.

Ssegirinya and Hon. Allan Ssewanyana (NUP, Makindye Division West), together with several others were first arrested and imprisoned in September 2021, and the legislators were granted bail in 2023.

“As we send off Hon. Ssegirinya, may we commit to respect the rule of law because he suffered due to the disregard to the rule of law. Let us fight for our laws, for the constitution,” Ssenyonyi said.

Hon. Allan Ssewanyana (NUP, Makindye Division West) recollected the time he spent in prison with Ssegirinya, saying that his fallen counterpart complained about his illness, just two days after they were imprisoned.

“He had been prepared for specialised treatment and that chance was not given to him because he was denied bail. I cry to this government, that a right to a fair hearing entails a right to bail because everyone is innocent until proven guilty,” he said.

Hon. Asuman Basalirwa (JEMA, Bugiri Municipality) called for the unconditional withdrawal of charges against all those who were co-accused with the two lawmakers.

“The only contribution we can make is to withdraw all charges against the remaining accused persons. I know that under the law, when the accused person dies, the case is terminated,” Basalirwa said.

Tororo District Woman Representative, Hon. Sarah Opendi, said that the death of Ssegirinya is a reminder for all to promote respect of the rule of law.

“We make laws but can these laws be implemented and respected. Why should we see people being tortured when we have the anti-torture Act? The people who are torturing are individuals who must be held accountable,” she said.

Hon. Chris Baryomunsi, Minister of ICT and National Guidance, pledged that the request on withdrawal of charges against those co-accused with the MPs will be addressed by the Attorney General.

The Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Youth and Children Affairs), Hon. Balaam Barugahara, apologised for the mismanagement of Ssegirinya’s case, saying that he was a fearless and outspoken critique of social injustice and human rights abuses.

“Hon. Ssegirinya was my friend and I will remember him for his passionate representation of people in Kyebando and Kawempe. As someone who believes and supports equality, I apologise for all the mismanagement that could have happened and I believe we should do better, we should allow criticism where need be,” he said.

During the sitting that lasted four hours, lawmaker after lawmaker spoke about the impact that Ssegirinya made in his constituency in transforming the socio-economic livelihoods of the people, despite serving most of his term while in prison.

Speaker Anita Among urged leaders to emulate Ssegirinya, saying that he was passionate about humanity.

“As leaders, let us always put humanity first, be friendly and be there for everybody. Ssegirinya was that person who was down to earth, “she said.

In her communication, the Speaker eulogised Ssegirinya, saying that he served his people with distinction.

“Right from the time he was a councillor in Kampala Capital City Authority, he was called Mr Update. His work and generosity enabled him to be in Parliament. Despite his short tenure, he served the people of Kawempe Division North with distinction,” she said.

She added, “He had been unwell for about three years. We thank Parliament for supporting his treatment, the Parliamentary Commission took responsibility to meet all costs of his medication, both in Kampala and Nairobi,” she said.

Hon. Abdul Katuntu (Indep. Bugweri County) who moved a motion on behalf of government, recognised the fallen MP’s contribution in improving healthcare services in Kawempe North.

“He passionately supported women economic independence through establishing a savings group which supported women owned businesses. He also participated in the promotion of community health care by establishing a health facility called Kawempe North Medical Centre,” said Katuntu.

In reference to Hon. Ssegirinya’s background and academic qualifications, Katuntu said that the deceased MP is a reflection that one can rise from obscurity to significance.

“You can dream big and achieve big and indeed, Hon. Ssegirinya did that. He beat all odds to rise to MP level. Hon. Ssegirinya knew the politics of today even more than those who are more educated than he was,” Katuntu said.

Hon. Dicksons Kateshumbwa (NRM, Sheema Municipality) said that the attention that Ssegirinya’s death has received goes to show how much he has impacted lives.

“I did not know him so well but for all of us who followed the news, I think very few of us can summon the kind of attention he received. There are some learning points for us so that we can live in harmony and be respectful to one another,” said Kateshumbwa.

Prior to joining Parliament, Ssegirinya served as lord councillor for Kampala Capital City, representing Kawempe Division North from 2016 to 2021.

He will be buried on Sunday,12 January 2025 in Masaka District.