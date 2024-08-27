Gulu City is bustling with activity as Members of Parliament (MPs) and other stakeholders decent upon it for the inaugural regional parliament sitting to be held from 28 to 30 August, 2024.

This historic event has sparked a wave of activity, from cleaning up the streets to reorganising the town’s infrastructure. The city's transformation reflects both anticipation and hope as it welcomes this significant occasion.

In the days leading up to the sitting, Gulu has seen reorganisation - bushy areas around the city are now neatly trimmed, and the streets are cleaner than ever. Truck drivers, who typically park around the venue, have moved, making way for the event and the timber dealers, usually occupying space near the grounds, have also relocated.

For the people of Gulu, this event is more than just a parliament session. It is an opportunity to reconnect with the rest of the country. Northern Uganda, still healing from the scars of war, has often felt detached from national progress.

The conflict brought with it poverty, disease, unemployment, and a lack of education. This sitting represents a chance to address these long-standing issues and bring tangible changes to the region.

Leaders from the area have rallied together, calling for unity as they prepare to host the parliament sitting. The buzz around town is palpable, with locals discussing the potential benefits and challenges that this event might bring.

On the positive side, there is a surge in economic activity. Cab drivers, boda-boda riders, food vendors, suppliers, and hotel proprietors are already reaping the benefits of the influx of visitors.

As visitors stream into the city, restaurants are cooking way more than before, and local businesses are thriving. The streets are adorned with posters from hotels welcoming Parliament to Gulu, and there is a general sense of excitement in the air.

Arrangements have made for the several residents who had hoped to attend the plenary sessions in person, to follow the proceedings from designated areas outside the parliament precincts.

The programme for the event is packed with significant activities.

On 27 August, Speaker Anita Among will visit Lalogi Village in Omoro District to pay respects to the late Jacob Oulanyah, the immediate former Rt Hon. Speaker of Parliament.

The day will also feature the official opening of the medical camp at Pece P.7 School and Gulu Prisons P.7 School; tree planting; and meetings with local groups, including the boda-boda riders’ association and market women groups.

The medical camp running from the 26 to the 31 of August, will offer free services like Hepatitis B testing; health education; nutrition and wellness talks; blood pressure check-up; consultation; diabetes check-up; and fitness sessions among others to the community.

Beyond the immediate economic benefits, there is a sense that this sitting could lead to more significant changes. Locals have been calling into radio stations, urging their leaders to address pressing issues in Parliament. The hope is that the discussions during the three plenary sittings will lead to concrete solutions for the problems facing the region.

H.E. President Yoweri Museveni is scheduled to address Members of Parliament and the country at large on a wide range of issues on 29 August.

The event is a moment of pride and possibility for a region that has long yearned for a brighter future and as a people, are more than ready to make the most of this opportunity by showing the country what they can offer.

Similar regional sittings that draw inspiration in putting the citizenry at the centre of legislation and bringing Parliament to the people, will also be held in the east, west and central parts of the country.