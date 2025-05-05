Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, has challenged private university lecturers to focus on ground breaking research, if they are to uphold the quality of university education.

Tayebwa was speaking while officiating at the 5th graduation ceremony of King Ceasor University in Bunga, Kampala on Monday, 05 May 2025.

“We do not want a university which is only teaching, otherwise you will be like a secondary school. We need to see your ground breaking research because the problems we have are unique to us and they will need unique solutions,” he said.

Tayebwa encouraged the university’s management to take advantage of government’s growing interest and funding in research.

“Government’s investment in research might not be sufficient for now, but it is a good gesture and I encourage King Ceasor University to compete for such funds,” said Tayebwa.

He also underscored the need for the lecturers to mentor the students, saying that mentorship will result into more professors, thereby leaving a lasting impact on the university.

He pledged support towards private universities, saying that such institutions compliment government’s efforts in ensuring increased access to university education.

“As a government, we shall give you all the necessary support to ensure that you keep complimenting us in our work,” Tayebwa said.

The Chairperson of the University Council, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, said that the institution is considering teaching post graduate degrees, as well as doctorates.

“We are creating partnerships with other universities for meaningful transfer of skills and knowledge and also to improve the quality of education,” Baryomunsi added.

On the other hand, the University Chancellor, King Ceasor Mulenga re-echoed the need for the graduates to keep open minds while in pursuit for jobs.

“Education is just to open your mind, there are many things one can do. The skills you have got here can enable you do anything,” he said.

The Kampala Archbishop, Rt. Rev. Paul Ssemogerere advised the fresh graduates against chasing after fame, but rather pursue justice and integrity.

“Plant seeds of justice, water them with courage and cultivate them with service. We are confident that you have been equipped not only with academic knowledge but with moral and spiritual values,” he said.

He also spoke against alcohol and substance abuse, saying that such vices deter youths from achieving their full potential.

“Resist such temptations, have the courage to say no. Society needs good citizens to make this world a better place,” Ssemogerere said.

The 5th graduation ceremony saw 280 students graduate with Bachelor’s degrees and Diplomas in various disciplines, including Medicine, Nursing, Business Administration as well as Oil and Gas, among others.