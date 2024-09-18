Parliament has paid tribute to Rebecca Cheptegei, a long-distance athlete and Uganda People’s Defence Force Sergeant who died after suffering severe burns after an arson attack by her lover on 01 September 2024 in Kenya.

The tribute followed a motion presented by the State Minister for Sports, Hon. Peter Ogwang urging Parliament to honour Cheptegei's legacy.

Ogwang described Cheptegei as a victim of gender-based violence (GBV) and condemned the cultural practices that often fuel domestic violence, highlighting that Cheptegei was killed in a property dispute. Ogwang Ugandans to denounce the practices that make men entitled to the money earned by women.

“As an athlete, she won medals that helped her acquire property, yet some men still believe they control their wives' finances,” Ogwang said.

Hon. Kayemba Ssolo (Bukomansimbi South County) who seconded the motion emphasised that Cheptegei's death could have been avoided if Uganda had better sports facilities, as she had been training in Kenya due to the lack of infrastructure.

"Her death should serve as a message against domestic violence and a call to improve sports facilities for our athletes," he stated.

Oyam District Woman Representative, Hon. Santa Alum praised Cheptegei’s patriotism noting that, ‘despite training in Kenya, she always represented Uganda with pride’.

She proposed that a stadium be named after the fallen athlete.

Lawmakers rallied behind the motion with the House condemning violence.

Kaliro District Woman Representative, Hon. Brenda Namukuta revealed that many female lawmakers including herself are suffering silently, citing that many of the women come to her for advise on how she survived.

“As we pay tribute to Rebeca, let us take action; let us take GBV seriously and let us not look at protecting our names rather than our lives,” she said.

The Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi called for more support to GBV victims adding that the victims should be open about their encounters.

The Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Hon. Betty Amongi said that GBV is not only a national problem but a global issue that is plaquing both men and women.

She revealed that the ministry is channeling interventions through cultural and religious institutions so that the bylaws being formed address the socio-cultural practices that subjugate the women.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa who chaired the session called for a united front in the fight against GBV stressing the importance of ‘addressing the epidemic of violence that continues to claim lives across the world’.

Cheptegei’s death was the third high-profile killing of a female athlete in Kenya by a current or former partner. Her death follows the murders of Kenyan runner, Agnes Tirop in 2021 and Bahraini athlete, Damaris Mutua in 2022.

The tragic incidents highlight the rise in GBV cases globally and in Uganda.

The UN reports that every 11 minutes, a woman or girl is killed by a partner or family member.

Uganda’s Police Annual Crime Report of 2023 revealed that 14,681 GBV cases were reported averaging 40 cases daily.

According to the report, justice remains elusive for many victims with only a small percentage of cases reaching the courts and securing convictions.