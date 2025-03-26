Uganda is set to introduce a National Child Disability Benefit to support families raising children with disabilities.

This was the focus of the National Child Benefit High-Level Dialogue Meeting organized by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development in partnership with UNICEF and held at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel on Wednesday, 26 March 2025.

The event, themed “Towards inclusive social protection: exploring a child disability benefit for Uganda,” brought together government officials, legislators, and development partners.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, emphasized that disability support is a right, not a privilege, and criticized the Shs3 billion initial allocation, calling it inadequate and urging the government to commit at least Shs10 billion to the initiative.

“If we are to start this as a fund, let’s be serious. It would be a betrayal to the disability movement to allocate such a small amount,” Tayebwa stated.

He praised the Ministry of Gender for its efforts in supporting vulnerable groups but raised concerns about the potential misuse of funds by irresponsible parents.

“This money should improve the welfare of children, not serve as compensation for parents,” he cautioned.

Gender Minister Betty Amongi explained that families caring for disabled children face extra financial burdens, with 50 percent of such households living in extreme poverty.

“This benefit will help cover costs like transport, medicine, and rehabilitation support. A child with disabilities requires more financial support than their siblings,” she said.

She also highlighted the gendered impact of caregiving, noting that many fathers abandon mothers of disabled children, leaving them to shoulder the burden alone.

State Minister for Disability Affairs, Hellen Asamo, urged a shift in societal attitudes, recalling her own struggles growing up with a disability.

“I didn’t go to school like my siblings—I was given a shortcut. We must stop thinking for people with disabilities and instead ask them what they need,” she said.

She warned against overprotection and exclusion, emphasizing the need for inclusive policies.

Aggrey Kibenge, Permanent Secretary at the Gender Ministry, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to disability inclusion, outlining plans for regular cash transfers to families as part of the benefit.

UNICEF Country Representative, Robin Nandy, praised Uganda’s social protection efforts, highlighting the economic benefits of investing in disability support.

“Every shilling invested in a child disability benefit can generate up to Shs2.5 in the economy,” he noted.

Uganda aims to learn from countries like Kenya and South Africa, which have successfully implemented similar programmes. Parliament, through the Deputy Speaker and attending MPs, pledged full support to ensure children with disabilities receive the care and assistance they need.