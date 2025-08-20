The Consulate-General and key tourism stakeholders in Uganda and Kenya this morning launched preparations for the 4 th Uganda- Kenya Coast Tourism Conference, Exhibition and Fam trip. Under the theme "Leveraging Youth, Innovation & Technology for Responsive & Inclusive Tourism" the Conference and Exhibition will be held on 27th – 29 th October 2025 at the Ocean Beach Resort&Spa, Malindi, Kilifi County. The event, was attended by the Governor of Kilifi County H.E. Gideon Mung'aro accompanied by Kilifi county executives, the Kenya Tourism Board, Uganda Airlines, tour agents and a special appearance by Ugandan Brand Ambassador Akothee.

Speaking to the attendees, Uganda’s Consul General in Mombasa, Amb. Paul Mukumbya emphasized that the Uganda–Kenya Coast Tourism partnership is about complementarity rather than competition. He said that the event has been steadily growing from the initial 200 delegates in 2022 to a projected 750 tourism stakeholders later this year!

In explaining the inspiration behind the theme, Amb. Mukumbya said that as the tourism sector evolves, innovation and technology have emerged as key elements in shaping the future of tourism. Young people, with fresh ideas and tech-savviness, have important roles to play both as travelers and service providers in the tourism industry as tour operators, travel agents and hoteliers. They are therefore uniquely positioned to drive innovation in both tourism and hospitality. From developing mobile apps for seamless bookings, to designing virtual reality travel experiences, to using AI and data analytics for personalized customer service, the youth are introducing dynamic innovations that enhance efficiency, sustainability and customer satisfaction in the industry.

“Young people possess a natural affinity for emerging technologies and are often at the forefront of creating and adapting to new technology solutions that transform the way tourism and hospitality services are delivered,” said Mukumbya. Expressing support for Youth innovation, Governor Mung’aro said their creativity and entrepreneurial mindset has also led to the rise of tech-enabled startups in travel, sustainable tourism initiatives, and smart hospitality concepts. Through the use of digital tools, data-driven solutions and creative entrepreneurship, youth are contributing to a more responsive, inclusive and sustainable tourism industry.

“These innovations not only improve the visitor experience but also contribute to environmental conservation, cultural preservation and economic empowerment,” he said. The Business Development Manager, Uganda Wildlife Authority, Ms. Dorcus Rukundo

Twesigomwe encouraged Ugandans to attend the Conference in Kilifi, observing that the number of Kenyans visiting Ugandan National Parks has doubled and there are more opportunities to be had by young people from the vibrant travel industry in Kenya.

“Moreover”, she added, “young professionals and students are increasingly involved in research, digital marketing strategies and social media engagement, helping destinations and businesses reach global audiences in real-time and stay relevant in a competitive market”. The highlight of the event was the launch of the registration portal www.thetourismconference.org

The conference will be preceded by a Fam trip to the Kenya Coast by Ugandan tourism stakeholders from 22 nd – 26 th October, and a golf tournament that will be held at Vipingo Ridge on 25 th October 2025. The conference and related activities will leverage on the achievements of the previous years and the emerging issues in the partnership. Uganda Airlines will offer special rates for registered participants.

File Attachment

uganda consulate-general launches 4th uganda-kenya coast conference.pdf (109.95 KB)