In his speech at the donation ceremony, Ambassador Zhang elaborated on the new concepts and new measures announced by President Xi Jinping at the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, stressing that China is actively working with Uganda to implement the 10 Partnership Actions. Hon. Wasike Stephen Mugeni commended Wagagai Mining (U) Limited on donating scholastic materials to support the students. He also reiterated his support for Chinese investors to promote local economic development and achieve mutually beneficial results.

Ambassador Zhang listened to report on Busia Gold Mining Project’s production safety and on-site security and inspected key departments of the project including the drilling site, main shaft, benefication plant, and core library. He requested Wagagai Mining (U) Limited to strictly implement the safety responsibility mechanisms, enhance risk prevention capabilities, and strive to be a good participant of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and Uganda.

On November 1, Ambassador Zhang Lizhong, accompanied by Counselor Wang Jianxun, conducted a safety inspection on the Busia Gold Mining Project invested by Wagagai Mining (U) Limited. Ambassador Zhang was also invited to attend the donation ceremony of scholastic materials by Wagagai Mining (U) Limited to Mawero Primary School&China-Uganda painting exchange event. Hon. Wasike Stephen Mugeni, Chairperson of Busia District, others local officials, and hundreds of teachers and students from Mawero Primary School attended the donation ceremony.

