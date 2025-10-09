Ghana-based gold mining company Typhoon Greenfield Development has initiated an in-house program to empower artisanal and small-scale miners (ASM) operating near its mining clusters, according to CEO Kwaku Nsiah-Asare.

In an exclusive interview with African Mining Week 2025, Nsiah-Asare said the aim is to establish an association of ASM operators to address key sector challenges, including access to financing, regulatory compliance and formalization.

“People appreciate the level of standardization we have achieved. We intend to assist miners with financing and practical solutions to overcome challenges related to ASM standardization and responsible mining,” stated Nsiah-Asare.

Typhoon is Ghana’s first small-scale mining company to achieve compliance with the London Bullion Market Association standards.

“African countries can learn from Ghana’s approach to making mining greener and more environmentally conscious. Once miners understand how to minimize their environmental impact and organize their operations safely, formalization becomes much easier,” stated Nsiah-Asare.