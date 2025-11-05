Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) today expands its award-winning PTZ camera lineup with two powerful new models designed to elevate remote production for broadcast, corporate, and education environments. The CR-N400 and CR-N350 set new benchmarks for image quality, connectivity, and control, giving creators, studios, and event producers unprecedented versatility and cinematic results from a compact, remotely operated system.

CR-N400: 4K Power. Pro Precision.

Engineered for broadcast professionals, the CR-N400 delivers outstanding image quality and operational reliability. Powered by Canon’s latest DIGIC DV7 processor, it offers 4K UHD at 60fps1, HDR imaging, and an impressive 40x Advanced Zoom in Full HD (20x optical in 4K). With professional-grade interfaces including 12G-SDI, Time Code, Genlock, and Dual XLR inputs, the CR-N400 integrates seamlessly into multicamera environments, live studios, and OB setups – ensuring uncompromised quality, even under demanding conditions.

CR-N350: Zoom Further. Stream Smarter.

Building on the success of the CR-N300, the CR-N350 is the natural step-up for users seeking sharper image performance and smarter streaming workflows. Equipped with the same sensor size but powered by the DIGIC DV7 processor, it delivers 4K UHD at 60fps1, HDR imaging, 40x Advanced Zoom in Full HD, and enhanced auto-tracking precision, making it ideal for lecture capture, corporate comms, and hybrid events. Its expanded capabilities enable a greater degree of control and streaming via IP along with flexible integration across modern production ecosystems, while simultaneous landscape and vertical format streaming makes it ideally suited for hybrid events, social platforms, and live commerce – enabling versatile content from a single live feed.

Unmatched image quality. Limitless production potential.

Both the CR-N400 and CR-N350 are built on Canon’s renowned imaging heritage, offering exceptional performance and adaptability for any production environment.

Key highlights:

Stunning 4K UHD at 60fps [1]: Capture every moment with cinematic clarity and smooth motion.

Capture every moment with cinematic clarity and smooth motion. HDR and flexible image controls: Maintain exceptional detail and colour fidelity in any lighting condition.

Maintain exceptional detail and colour fidelity in any lighting condition. 20x Optical / 40x Advanced Zoom: Get closer to the action without sacrificing sharpness – perfect for large venues and live events.

Get closer to the action without sacrificing sharpness – perfect for large venues and live events. Advanced Auto-Tracking: Smooth, intelligent pan-tilt tracking keeps presenters in frame, even when they move across frame.

Smooth, intelligent pan-tilt tracking keeps presenters in frame, even when they move across frame. Simultaneous widescreen and vertical streaming: Professional content for broadcast, live commerce, and social platforms.

Professional content for broadcast, live commerce, and social platforms. Robust IP&connectivity options: Enjoy seamless integration with NDI|HX[2], SRT, FreeD, RTP/RTSP, RTMP/RTMPS, Canon XC Protocol, and Standard Communication for flexible operation.

With these two new models, Canon continues to lead the evolution of remote and hybrid production, empowering broadcast professionals, educators and corporates to capture every detail, every moment, and every story with confidence.

For more information, visit:

https://apo-opa.co/47FJOf0

https://apo-opa.co/4nCtWA0

[1] Actual output is 3840 x 2160/59.94p. Effective number of pixels: approx. 7.9 megapixels

[2] NDI is a trademark or registered trademark of Vizrt NDI AB in the United States and other countries.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/3WB6Ui2)– ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com