The multifaceted challenges of water management, governance and infrastructure financing were robustly addressed in a dynamic Turning risk into resilience – Spotlighting C&I Projects tackling SA’s biggest water challenges session at the recent Water Security Africa Johannesburg conference (http://apo-opa.co/4hLpIoh), co-located with C&I Energy+Storage Summit, featuring leaders from mining, engineering and digital innovation sectors. Discussions covered visionary planning, on-the-ground implementation and transformative financing tools, yielding fresh perspectives on water security for both private and public operators.

Harmony Gold’s roadmap: operational vision for water resiliency

Thigesh Vather, Senior Environment Officer-Water (Sustainable Development Department) Harmony Gold, opened the session by outlining the group’s “water ambition roadmap”—a strategic framework designed to drive improved communication, accountability and performance measurement in water management. With operations across South Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea, Harmony faces the universal mining challenge: water- and energy-intense production with heightened resource risk.

Their approach targets not only operational efficiency but also sustainability, emphasizing reduction in potable water dependency and elevated recycling rates. Critical investments include installing several reverse osmosis (RO) plants, collectively treating over 20 mega litres daily and offsetting considerable reliance on external supplies. A blend of clear metrics, such as tracking potable water dependency as a percent of total use and a focus on asset lifecycle risk (including mine closure and acquisition impacts) underline a forward-thinking strategy. Notably, from 2016 to 2024, Harmony achieved a substantial decrease in potable water dependency—primarily via recycling and sophisticated RO deployment.

Digital water governance: Innovation meets opportunity

Benoit Le Roux, co-founder of the South African Water Chamber, delivered a compelling presentation detailing the transformative potential of digital tools and market instruments for water governance. He highlighted two central threats: widespread water loss (non-revenue water) and persistent pollution—problems compounded by aging infrastructure and governance gaps.

Le Roux emphasized how digital transformation, using IoT sensors, big data analytics and distributed ledger (blockchain) systems, brings real-time transparency to both water systems and financing. Through tokenisation—the conversion of water savings or mitigation actions into secure, blockchain-based “digital assets”—water performance can be audited, traded and used to attract new investment. This model, proven in the US and Australia, holds promise for countries like South Africa where traditional municipal finances are constrained and require “de-risking” to attract pension funds and bond issuers.

The creation of ring-fenced, project-based entities (special purpose vehicles) ensures investments directly support tangible infrastructure, rather than vanishing into broader government coffers. Transparent digital markets and protocols allow for performance tracking, incentivizing both improved compliance and stakeholder trust.

Bridging Public-Private gaps: Stakeholder engagement and PPP models

The session also saw industry experts from mining and academia raise nuances around operational resilience, regulatory shifts and stakeholder engagement. Thiara Ratshibvumo, Environmental Manager, South Deep Gold Mine discussed the build-own-operate funding model for water plants—a contract structure where private operators build, finance and run assets, while the mine pays for actual water processed. This reduces up-front capital demands and operational risk for the mining company, providing flexibility and resilience in a volatile operating landscape.

Panellists underscored the importance of aligning water management with catchment requirements, climate resilience and community impact—factors that are drawing increasing investor scrutiny. The incorporation of digital performance measurement, contractual guarantees and transparent reporting is equipping the private sector and PPPs to better attract and manage blended infrastructure funding.

Towards a new water investment paradigm

The session’s robust exchange distilled key lessons for water sector leaders: marry technology with transparent governance; build creative, risk-minimized funding models; and prioritize measurable outcomes over rhetoric. As digital tools proliferate, the potential to unlock both local and international capital for resilient water infrastructure is increasingly within reach. Public sector actors, industrial water users and financiers alike were called upon to harness these innovations to meet the evolving challenges of water security and sustainability.

About the C&I Energy+Storage Summit:

In its second year, the C&I Summit is a platform to unlock investment and speed up localisation, helping South Africa's energy-intensive sectors build resilience through innovation and resource security. Water Security Africa is co-located with C&I Energy+ Storage Summit. https://Energy-StorageSummit.com/

About ESI Africa:

Africa’s leading power and energy journal is positioned as an impartial industry mouthpiece, delivering the latest technical developments, breaking news and analysis in both print and digital formats, on the web portal http://www.ESI-Africa.com as well as YouTube channel @ ESIAfricaTV (https://apo-opa.co/47pS2cu). ESI Africa is the proud Host Media Partner of the C&I Energy+Storage Summit.



About the event organisers:

VUKA Group connects people and organisations to information and each other across Africa's energy, mining, infrastructure, mobility, green economy and technology sectors via events, content and networking. Venture partners to The Global Trust Project, founders of WomenIN empowerment platform and leaders of NPO Go Green Africa. Discover more at www.WeAreVUKA.com