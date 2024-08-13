Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has completed and inaugurated the Hamidiye Mosque Ornamentation Project in Johannesburg, South Africa. The project aims to strengthen the historical and cultural ties between Türkiye and the South African Muslim community.

The Hamidiye Mosque, built in the mid-19th century, holds historical significance as the site where Mahatma Gandhi launched the civil disobedience movement with the pass burning in 1908. In 1980, the mosque was designated as a cultural heritage site and was renovated by TİKA at the request of Jamiatul Ulama. As part of the project, the mosque’s main ceiling was adorned with the Surahs of Al-Fath and Al-Fatiha, while the women’s prayer space was decorated with traditional Turkish motifs. Sultan Abdulhamid II’s tughra was placed at the entrance of the mosque.

Deputy Minister of Social Development, Ganief Hendricks; Turkish Ambassador to South Africa, Ayşegül Kandaş; TİKA’s Coordinator in Pretoria, Abdulkadir Abukan; Jamiatul Ulama Secretary General and Hamidiye Mosque Imam, Ebrahim Bham; Muslim MPs, diplomats and representatives from NGOs attended the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Kandaş highlighted the significance of collaborating with the South African Muslim community and underscored the value of TİKA’s projects in South Africa.

Hendricks expressed his gratitude to TİKA for the mosque’s ornamentation project and shared his family’s historical connection to the mosque. He noted that his great-grandfather was one of the founding members and had organized a fundraising meeting in front of the mosque during the Tripoli War to support the Ottoman Empire.

TİKA’s Coordinator in Pretoria Abukan stated that TİKA will continue its efforts to preserve shared heritage in South Africa and strengthen existing connections.

Mr. Bham, Secretary General of Jamiatul Ulama and Imam of Hamidiye Mosque, referred to the congratulatory and welcome letter presented by the mosque community to Ottoman Consul General Mehmet Remzi Bey. He emphasized that the mosque has been a symbol of shared heritage for Turkish and South African Muslims since its establishment.

During the opening ceremony, Islamic calligraphy artist Refik Çarıkçı introduced the project to the guests and demonstrated calligraphy techniques.

This project is viewed as a significant step in strengthening the ties between Türkiye and the South African Muslim community, preserving shared cultural heritage and advancing diplomatic relations.