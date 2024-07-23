Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the Association of the Friends of Africa (TADD) organized an oral and dental health initiative in Burundi.

Volunteer Turkish physicians provided free dental treatment to over 900 patients in the cities of Gitega and Bujumbura.

As part of the program, free toothbrushes and toothpaste were distributed to patients, especially children. Patients also received training on oral and dental care.

Burundian dentists and nurses had the opportunity to enhance their experience and update their knowledge by participating in the activities conducted by Turkish doctors.

“GREAT CONTRIBUTION TO BURUNDI HEALTH SYSTEM”

At the program’s closing, a press conference was held with significant participation from Burundian media, including Burundian National Radio and Television (RTNB). Speaking at the meeting, Bonne Action Foundation Coordinator Aimable Nsindayikengera thanked TİKA, the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Bujumbura and TADD, emphasizing that the organization has made a substantial contribution to the Burundian health system. He noted that this effort is especially meaningful for impoverished individuals who otherwise have no hope of receiving treatment.