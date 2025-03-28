Ghana, a West African nation with a population of 36 million, has a significant Muslim community and is home to many active Turkish citizens and institutions. In this context, TİKA, in collaboration with the Turkish Embassy in Accra and the Ghana Aziz Mahmud Hüdayi Foundation, organized an iftar program under the theme “Joint Iftar and Solidarity Day with Orphans”.

Approximately 1,000 people, including Turkish citizens residing in Ghana, Ghanaian stakeholders of Turkish missions, officials from the Ghana Presidency of Religious Affairs, and orphans, attended the program. The event was hosted at the Ghana National Mosque, which was built by the Aziz Mahmud Hüdayi Foundation.

During the program, Turkish Ambassador to Accra, Hüseyin Güngör; TİKA’s Deputy Coordinator in Niamey, Serdar Uyan; and Remzi Şeker from the Aziz Mahmud Hüdayi Foundation delivered speeches, sharing their heartfelt wishes for the month of Ramadan.

Through this meaningful initiative, TİKA extended its support to both the Turkish community in Ghana and the local population, fostering a spirit of unity and solidarity in West Africa.