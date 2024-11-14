The kitchen of the Women’s Shelter, operated by the S.O.S. Association for Women Victims of Violence in Algeria, has been renovated by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and outfitted with modern kitchenware.

The S.O.S. Women’s Shelter for Victims of Violence holds significant importance for women who have experienced violence and lack a safe place to stay. With a capacity to accommodate 50 individuals, the shelter is currently home to 22 women. This center plays a vital role in addressing the shelter and rehabilitation needs of women affected by violence.

The opening ceremony for the kitchen, renovated by TİKA, was attended by Gökçen Kalkan, TİKA’s Coordinator in Algiers; Birsen Küçükyılmaz, spouse of the Türkiye’ Ambassador to Algeria; Meryem Belala, President of the Association; and association volunteers.

In addition to meeting the nutritional needs of the women residing at the center, the kitchen aims to offer training in cooking and dessert preparation, equipping them with valuable professional skills.