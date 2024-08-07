In cooperation with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), the Ministry of National Education of the Republic of Türkiye and the FOREM Association, a vocational training program featuring a “Welding and Metalworking” module has been launched in Algeria.

The opening ceremony held in the capital, Algiers, was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Algeria, M. Mücahit Küçükyılmaz, TİKA Coordinator, representatives from the FOREM Association, managers and several businessmen operating in the sector.

In his speech at the ceremony, Ambassador Küçükyılmaz stated that Türkiye is ready to share its expertise in every field with Algeria, a friendly and brotherly country. He thanked TİKA, the Ministry of National Education and the FOREM Association for their contributions.

The training program, conducted by two trainers from Türkiye, will continue until August 15 and includes 18 participants from various cities across Algeria.