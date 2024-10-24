Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has established a “Vocational Training and Production Unit” in the town of Saga, Niamey. The unit, equipped with sewing and embroidery machines as well as a sales office, is designed to support vocational training programs for girls at the Saga Orphanage, which is home to nearly 250 orphans.

In Niger, where nearly half the population lives below the poverty line according to international statistics, the rising number of orphans—due to premature deaths and poverty—has become one of the country’s pressing issues.

In addition to the limited formal education provided, the orphanage management organizes various vocational training programs to equip the children with valuable skills and to steer them away from common issues such as begging and theft.

With the vocational unit established on the existing orphanage campus, TİKA supports children receiving vocational training to pursue their professions after completing their formal education, helping them achieve economic independence. Additionally, it is planned that part of the revenue generated from this initiative will be used to meet the needs of other children in the orphanage and to organize new vocational training programs.

The opening and handover ceremony of the workshop, built by TİKA for the orphans of Saga, was attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Niamey, Özgür Çınar; TİKA’s Coordinator in Niamey, Tanju Polat; orphanage officials and local administrators.

In his speech, Ambassador Çınar emphasized the significance of the project in helping orphaned children earn a livelihood by integrating them into professional life and he conveyed messages of cooperation, unity and solidarity.

Orphanage officials and local administrators also expressed their gratitude for Türkiye’s support and kindness toward the people of Niger, expressing hope that the cooperation between Türkiye and Niger will continue to grow.