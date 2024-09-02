Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), in collaboration with Mozambique’s State Secretariat for Youth and Employment, established a 100-square-meter Production Greenhouse and a Pepper Sauce Production Workshop in Katembe Province. This initiative aims to promote the cultivation of local Piri Piri Peppers and the production of Piri Piri Sauce.

TİKA, which develops projects to support the production of locally grown Piri Piri Peppers, highly sought after in Mozambique, has constructed a 100-square-meter Piri Piri Pepper Production Greenhouse with a drip irrigation system in Katembe Province, in cooperation with the Mozambique State Secretariat for Youth and Employment. As part of the project, a kitchen workshop for pepper sauce production was also established, and equipment support was provided.

The project implemented by TİKA aims to provide agricultural training on Piri Piri Pepper cultivation to women and young people living in the Katembe region, enabling them to produce the pepper sustainably.

In the first phase, the project is expected to directly benefit 20 women with a production goal of 1,000 bottles of pepper sauce within the first six months.