In Togo, a West African country where a significant portion of the population is Muslim, Ramadan events serve as essential gatherings that foster social solidarity. Orphaned children, in particular, eagerly anticipate these events, as they provide a sense of belonging and joy through shared experiences of unity and support.

As part of this initiative, TİKA organized a “Joint Iftar and Solidarity Program with Orphans” in the capital, Lomé, in cooperation with the Turkish Maarif Foundation’s Togo Representative Office. The event, held at the Maarif Foundation Togo Schools campus, brought together more than 500 attendees, including Turkish citizens in Togo, local partners of Turkish institutions, senior Togolese officials, and many orphaned children.

To ensure the children had an enjoyable experience, special playgrounds were set up for them to have fun.

In an atmosphere of unity and solidarity that embodied the spirit of Ramadan, Muteber Kılıç, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye in Lomé; Hasan Taşçı, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Turkish Maarif Foundation; and Serdar Uyan, TİKA’s Deputy Coordinator in Niamey, shared their Ramadan greetings with the participants and expressed their hopes for stronger Türkiye-Togo relations.